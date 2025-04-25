 |  Login 
US OCTG exports down 12.6 percent in February from January

Friday, 25 April 2025 22:42:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 19,504 mt in February this year, down 12.6 percent from January and down 8.6 percent from February last year. By value, OCTG exports totaled $33.7 million in February, compared to $37.7 million in the previous month and $45.4 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in February with 16,221 mt, compared to 19,362 mt in January and 14,050 mt in February last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 1,371 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in February.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

