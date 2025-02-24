 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US OCTG exports down 0.26 percent in December from November

Monday, 24 February 2025 20:57:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 19,853 mt in December this year, down 0.26 percent from November and up 27.2 percent from December last year. By value, OCTG exports totaled $37.3 million in December, compared to $43.4 million in the previous month and $35.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in December with 17,216 mt, compared to 15,428 mt in November and 11,950 mt in December last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in December.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

25 Feb | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 41.4 percent in December from November

24 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru incurs net loss in 2024, share of exports up 3.5 points

24 Feb | Steel News

China Baowu Group targets 10% return on equity by 2035

24 Feb | Steel News

Xinjiang Kunyu Steel gets approval for 1.5 million mt HR strip project

24 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Feb 10-16

24 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.6 percent in January

21 Feb | Steel News

China’s Hengyang Valin Steel Pipe invests in new HR production line

21 Feb | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 18.7 percent in December from November

21 Feb | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly move down slightly

20 Feb | Tube and Pipe