US OCTG exports down 0.26 percent in December from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 19,853 mt in December this year, down 0.26 percent from November and up 27.2 percent from December last year. By value, OCTG exports totaled $37.3 million in December, compared to $43.4 million in the previous month and $35.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in December with 17,216 mt, compared to 15,428 mt in November and 11,950 mt in December last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in December.