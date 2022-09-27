﻿
English
US new home sales up 28.8 percent in August

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 20:59:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sales of new single‐family houses in August 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 28.8 percent (±18.3 percent) above the revised July rate of 532,000, but is 0.1 percent (±16.5 percent) below the August 2021 estimate of 686,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in August 2022 was $436,800.  The average sales price was $521,800. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of August was 461,000.  This represents a supply of 8.1 months at the current sales rate.


