US met coal producers form new Metallurgical Coal Producers Association

Thursday, 10 September 2020 23:21:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Four US metallurgical coal producers announced they have formed the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association, in order to focus on issues specific to the metallurgical coal industry.

The four coal producers are Contura Energy, Inc., Coronado Coal LLC, United Coal Company LLC (a subsidiary of Metinvest Group), and RAMACO Resources, Inc. The association says it is in discussions with other metallurgical coal producers that expressed interest.

According to local news media, the Virginia and West Virginia-focused association is a result of restructuring and expanding the Virginia Coal & Energy Alliance, and prompted by the realities of a changing coal industry brought on by reduced demand for thermal coal and a subsequent shift of production by the founding members more toward metallurgical coal.

“Traditionally, coal has been understood through its use in generating electricity. We hope to expand the general public’s knowledge and understanding of coal in our everyday lives,” stated David Stetson, chairman of the board of the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association and chairman and chief executive of Contura Energy.

“Collectively, the four coal producers and our associate members see value in building an association that pools our resources and channels our efforts for a common purpose. We look forward to working within this new framework.”

Stetson concluded, “Despite the historical highs and lows in metallurgical market pricing, we believe metallurgical coal will continue to serve as a vital ingredient in the production of steel for many years to come.”