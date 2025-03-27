US mechanical tubing exports up 24.1 percent in January from December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 5,694 mt in January this year, up 24.1 percent from December and up 2.1 percent year on year. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $17.7 million in December compared to $13.4 million in the previous month and $16.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in January with 2,756 mt compared to 2,350 mt in December and 2,998 mt in January last year. The other top destination was Canada with 2,204 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in January.