US mechanical tubing exports up 22.5 percent in March from February

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 7,853 mt in March this year, up 22.5 percent from February and up 22.8 percent year on year. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $26.2 million in March compared to $19.8 million in the previous month and $19.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in March with 4,023 mt compared to 3,177 mt in February and 3,071 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Canada with 3,401 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in March.