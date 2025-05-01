 |  Login 
US mechanical tubing exports up 12.6 percent in February from January

Thursday, 01 May 2025 21:19:07 (GMT+3)

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 6,412 mt in February this year, up 12.6 percent from January and up 9.3 percent year on year. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $19.8 million in January compared to $17.7 million in the previous month and $17.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in February with 3,177 mt compared to 2,756 mt in January and 2,108 mt in February last year. The other top destination was Canada with 2,983 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in February.


