 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US mechanical tubing exports down 33.7 percent in December from November

Thursday, 27 February 2025 19:07:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 4,589 mt in December this year, down 33.7 percent from November and down 15.2 percent year on year. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $13.4 million in December compared to $21.2 million in the previous month and $15.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in December with 2,350 mt compared to 2,937 mt in November and 3,235 mt in December last year. The other top destination was Canada with 1,860 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in December.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US pipe pricing follows flat steel higher as suppliers are reported to be stockpiling inventory amid tariff uncertainty

27 Feb | Tube and Pipe

French pipe producer Vallourec sees lower pipe sales volume in 2024

27 Feb | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

26 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Poland’s Alchemia selects KRUDO to sell its pipe subsidiary

26 Feb | Steel News

India’s Welspun Corp sets up subsidiary in Spain to push exports in Europe

26 Feb | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 19.1 percent in December from November

26 Feb | Steel News

US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

25 Feb | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 41.4 percent in December from November

24 Feb | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 0.26 percent in December from November

24 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru incurs net loss in 2024, share of exports up 3.5 points

24 Feb | Steel News