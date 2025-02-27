US mechanical tubing exports down 33.7 percent in December from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 4,589 mt in December this year, down 33.7 percent from November and down 15.2 percent year on year. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $13.4 million in December compared to $21.2 million in the previous month and $15.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in December with 2,350 mt compared to 2,937 mt in November and 3,235 mt in December last year. The other top destination was Canada with 1,860 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in December.