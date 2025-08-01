 |  Login 
US mechanical tubing exports down 21.7 percent in May 2025

Friday, 01 August 2025 00:17:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 4,923 mt in May this year, down 21.7 percent from April and down 27.8 percent year on year. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $14.2 million in May compared to $18.1 million in the previous month and $21.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in May with 2,844 mt compared to 3,974 mt in April and 3,373 mt in May last year. The other top destination was Canada with 1,810 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in May.


