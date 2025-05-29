US maintains AD/CVD orders on WSPP from China

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) and the countervailing duty (CVD) orders on circular welded austenitic stainless pressure pipe (WSPP) from China.

The DOC has determined that revocation of the antidumping duty (AD) and the countervailing duty (CVD) orders on the given products from China would likely to lead to the continuation or reoccurrence of dumping and injury to the US industry. The dumping margins are at 10.53 percent for Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals Co., Ltd. and 55.21 percent for other Chinese companies, while subsidy rates are at 106.85 percent for Froch Enterprise Co. Ltd. and 1.47 percent for Winner Stainless Steel Tube Co. Ltd. and for other Chinese exporters.

The products subject to the orders are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7306.40.5005, 7306.40.5040, 7306.40.5062, 7306.40.5064, and 7306.40.5085.

The effective date of the continuation of the orders is May 21, 2025.