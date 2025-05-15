 |  Login 
US maintains AD/CVD orders on LD welded pipe from six countries

Thursday, 15 May 2025 10:06:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on large diameter welded pipe (LDWP) from Canada, China, Greece, India, South Korea, and Turkey and sunset review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given products from China, India, South Korea, and Turkey.

The DOC has determined that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on LDWP from Canada, China, Greece, India, South Korea, and Turkey and the countervailing duty orders on the given products from China, India, South Korea, and Turkey would likely to lead to the continuation or reoccurrence of dumping and injury to the US industry.

The dumping margins are at 12.32 percent for Canada, 132.63 percent for China, 10.26 percent for Greece, 16.85 percent for India, 4.76-18.28 percent for South Korea and 2.57-5.11 percent for Turkey, while subsidy rates are at 198.49 percent for China, 541.15 percent for India,  0.01-27.42 percent for South Korea and 0.92-3.72 percent for Turkey.

The products subject to the orders are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.1060, 7305.19.5000, 7305.31.4000, 7305.31.6090, 7305.39.1000, 7305.39.5000, 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.1060, 7305.19.5000, 7305.31.4000, 7305.31.6090, 7305.39.1000, 7305.39.5000, 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.1060, 7305.19.5000, 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.1060, 7305.19.5000, 7305.31.4000, 7305.31.6090, 7305.39.1000, 7305.39.5000, 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.1060, 7305.19.5000, 7305.31.4000, 7305.31.6090, 7305.39.1000, 7305.39.5000, 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.1060, 7305.19.5000, 7305.31.4000, 7305.31.6090, 7305.39.1000, 7305.39.5000, 7305.31.4000, 7305.31.6090, 7305.39.1000 and 7305.39.5000.


