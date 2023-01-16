US lowers AD duty on circular welded pipe from Turkey

Monday, 16 January 2023 11:31:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has amended the order and the final determination regarding its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on circular welded carbon steel standard pipe and tube products from Turkey for the period between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021, in order to correct ministerial errors.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined a new dumping margin of 12.80 percent for seven companies including Borusan Holding and Noksel Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. down from 15.56 percent in the final determination announced in December last year.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.30.10.00, 7306.30.50.25, 7306.30.50.32, 7306.30.50.40, 7306.30.50.55, 7306.30.50.85, and 7306.30.50.90 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).