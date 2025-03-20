 |  Login 
US line pipe imports up 68.6 percent in January from December

Thursday, 20 March 2025 18:01:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 79,019 mt in January this year, up 68.6 percent from December and up 80.1 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $106.4 million in January this year, compared to $65.0 million in December and $65.9 million in January 2024.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in January with 28,272 mt compared to 20,200 mt in December and 19,282 mt in January last year. Other top sources of imported line pipe in January include Mexico with 12,985 mt, Ukraine with 7,139 mt, Brazil with 4,117 mt, the United Kingdom with 4,027 mt, Romania with 3,098 mt, and Japan with 2,999 mt.


