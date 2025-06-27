 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US line pipe imports down 48.3 percent in April 2025

Friday, 27 June 2025 06:16:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 40,241 mt in April this year, down 48.3 percent from March and up 9.9 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $57.7 million in April this year, compared to $103.8 million in March and $65.3 million in April 2024.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in April with 14,118 mt compared to 33,321 mt in March and 4,120 mt in April last year. Other top sources of imported line pipe in April include Mexico with 1,598 mt, Ukraine with 7,399 mt, Italy with 4,180 mt, the United Kingdom with 2,231 mt, and South Africa with 2,264 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

EEC extends AD duty on corrosion-resistant seamless pipes from China

26 Jun | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices stable

25 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Interpipe delivers OCTG solutions to increase gas output in Romania

25 Jun | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 24.9 percent in April 2025

25 Jun | Steel News

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 15.8 percent in Jan-May 2025

24 Jun | Steel News

Saudi-based Abdullah Ibrahim Alsayegh chooses East Pipes for steel pipe supply

24 Jun | Steel News

Severstal launches new piling pipe line in Russia’s Vologda region

24 Jun | Steel News

Turkey maintains AD duty on certain pipe and sections from China and Taiwan

24 Jun | Steel News

US rig count decreases as Canadian rig count increases this week

24 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.7 percent in May

23 Jun | Steel News