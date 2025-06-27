US line pipe imports down 48.3 percent in April 2025

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 40,241 mt in April this year, down 48.3 percent from March and up 9.9 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $57.7 million in April this year, compared to $103.8 million in March and $65.3 million in April 2024.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in April with 14,118 mt compared to 33,321 mt in March and 4,120 mt in April last year. Other top sources of imported line pipe in April include Mexico with 1,598 mt, Ukraine with 7,399 mt, Italy with 4,180 mt, the United Kingdom with 2,231 mt, and South Africa with 2,264 mt.