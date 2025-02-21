US line pipe imports down 18.7 percent in December from November

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 46,868 mt in December this year, down 18.7 percent from November and down 6.3 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $65.0 million in December this year, compared to $83.6 million in November and $70.5 million in December 2023.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in December with 20,200 mt compared to 27,764 mt in November and 27,215 mt in December last year. Other top sources of imported line pipe in December include Mexico with 7,958 mt, Ukraine with 6,452 mt, India with 2,757 mt, Romania with 1,924 mt, Germany with 1,527 mt, and Italy with 1,498 mt.