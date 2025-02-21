 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US line pipe imports down 18.7 percent in December from November

Friday, 21 February 2025 05:35:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 46,868 mt in December this year, down 18.7 percent from November and down 6.3 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $65.0 million in December this year, compared to $83.6 million in November and $70.5 million in December 2023.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in December with 20,200 mt compared to 27,764 mt in November and 27,215 mt in December last year. Other top sources of imported line pipe in December include Mexico with 7,958 mt, Ukraine with 6,452 mt, India with 2,757 mt, Romania with 1,924 mt, Germany with 1,527 mt, and Italy with 1,498 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down 6.6 percent in January

21 Feb | Steel News

China’s Hengyang Valin Steel Pipe invests in new HR production line

21 Feb | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly move down slightly

20 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru receives pipe order from Morocco

20 Feb | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices stable, rebound expected soon

19 Feb | Tube and Pipe

US OCTG imports up 11.9 percent in December from November

19 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 7.6 percent in 2024

18 Feb | Steel News

US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

17 Feb | Steel News

India’s Welspun Corp receives $347 million order for supplies of HSAW and HFIW pipes to US

17 Feb | Steel News

Thailand launches sunset review on imports of steel pipe from Vietnam

14 Feb | Steel News