﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US line pipe exports up 109.7 percent in January

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 21:25:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of line pipe totaled 6,447 mt in January 2022, up 109.7 percent from December and up 47.5 percent from January 2021. By value, line pipe exports totaled $22.2 million in January, compared to $8.1 million in the previous month and $9.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most line pipe to the United Kingdom in January with 2,487 mt, compared to 10.5 mt in December and 2.6 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,671 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US line pipe exports in January.


Tags: pipe tubular USA North America 

Similar articles

31 Mar

Turkey’s Borusan Mannesmann announces new investment in US
29 Mar

US OCTG exports up 20.5 percent in January
25 Mar

US rig count rises while Canadian count declines again week-on-week
24 Mar

US structural pipe and tube exports up 27.9 percent in January
18 Mar

US rig count stays level week-on-week while Canadian count plunges
16 Mar

Northwest Pipe reports lower net income for Q4, full-year 2021
15 Mar

US issues preliminary CVD review results on OCTG from South Korea
14 Mar

US standard pipe imports down 0.4 percent in January
11 Mar

US rig count rises while Canadian count drops again
11 Mar

US line pipe imports down 41.2 percent in January