US line pipe exports up 109.7 percent in January

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of line pipe totaled 6,447 mt in January 2022, up 109.7 percent from December and up 47.5 percent from January 2021. By value, line pipe exports totaled $22.2 million in January, compared to $8.1 million in the previous month and $9.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most line pipe to the United Kingdom in January with 2,487 mt, compared to 10.5 mt in December and 2.6 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,671 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US line pipe exports in January.