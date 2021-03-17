﻿
English
US ITC rules that subsidized steel welded wire mesh from Mexico injures the US market

Wednesday, 17 March 2021 22:39:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of standard steel welded wire mesh that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined are subsidized by the government of Mexico.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determination, the DOC will issue a countervailing duty order on imports of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico.


