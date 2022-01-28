﻿
English
US ITC votes to maintain AD order on stainless steel wire rod from Japan, Korea and Taiwan

Friday, 28 January 2022
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping duty orders on imports of stainless steel wire rod from Japan, Korea, and Taiwan would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from Japan, Korea, and Taiwan will remain in place.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.


