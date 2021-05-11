﻿
English
US ITC determines injury in PC strand imports from seven countries

Tuesday, 11 May 2021 21:44:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of prestressed concrete steel wire strand from Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, and Ukraine that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined are sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the DOC will issue antidumping duty orders on imports of this product from Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, and Ukraine.

The ITC also made negative critical circumstances findings with regard to certain imports of this product from Indonesia.  As a result, these imports will not be subject to retroactive antidumping duties.


