US ITC determines injury in CVD case against PC strand from eight countries

Friday, 08 January 2021 22:29:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of prestressed concrete steel wire strand from Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined are sold in the United States at less than fair value and are subsidized by the government of Turkey.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the affirmative determinations, the DOC will issue a countervailing duty order on imports of this product from Turkey and antidumping duty orders on imports of this product from Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

The ITC also made negative findings concerning critical circumstances with regard to imports of this product from Colombia, Egypt, Netherlands, and Turkey that are sold in the United States at less than fair value.  As a result, these imports will not be subject to retroactive antidumping duties.


