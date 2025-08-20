US issues preliminary circumvention ruling on OCTG

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary circumvention ruling on seamless oil country tubular goods (OCTG) made with substrate from China, completed in Thailand and then exported to the US.

The DOC preliminarily determines that imports of seamless oil country tubular goods (OCTG), completed in Thailand using steel billets produced in China, are circumventing the antidumping duty and countervailing duty orders on the given products from China. The DOC selected Boly Pipe Co., Ltd. (Boly Pipe), Nanobest Limited (Nanobest), and Petroleum Equipment (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (PET) as the mandatory respondents in this circumvention inquiry.

The circumvention inquiry was initiated on December 18, 2024.