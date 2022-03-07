US issues preliminary AD review results on stainless steel bar from India

Monday, 07 March 2022 11:22:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on stainless steel bars from India.

During the review period from February 1, 2020, to January 31, 2021, Indian producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. Additionally, the DOC also rescinded this review with regard to Ambica Steels Limited for which the request was timely withdrawn.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 0.65 percent for Laxcon Steels Limited and zero percent for Venus Wire Industries.

The preliminary antidumping duties for India are applicable from March 4.