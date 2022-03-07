﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues preliminary AD review results on stainless steel bar from India

Monday, 07 March 2022 11:22:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on stainless steel bars from India.

During the review period from February 1, 2020, to January 31, 2021, Indian producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. Additionally, the DOC also rescinded this review with regard to Ambica Steels Limited for which the request was timely withdrawn.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 0.65 percent for Laxcon Steels Limited and zero percent for Venus Wire Industries.

The preliminary antidumping duties for India are applicable from March 4.


Tags: North America  USA  quotas & duties  stainless   stainless  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

24 Feb

US DOC to continue AD orders on stainless wire rod from three countries
21 Feb

US DOC initiates circumvention inquiry on welded standard pipe imports
18 Feb

US DOC to continue AD orders on circular welded pipe from three countries
10 Feb

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from Belgium
09 Feb

US DOC issues final results of AD review of LD welded pipe from Canada