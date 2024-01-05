﻿
English
US to continue AD orders on stainless steel bar from India

Friday, 05 January 2024 15:14:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on stainless steel bar from India.

The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on the given product from the country would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of up to 21.02 percent for the country.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7222.11.00, 7222.19.00, 7222.20.00, and 7222.30.00 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


