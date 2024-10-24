 |  Login 
US issues preliminary AD review results on heavy walled rectangular pipes from Mexico

Thursday, 24 October 2024 10:38:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on heavy walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes (HWR) from Mexico.

During the review period from September 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023, some Mexican producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined weighted average dumping margins of 7.22 percent for Maquilacero S.A. de C.V.; Tecnicas de Fluidos S.A. de C.V and 8.13 percent for Productos Laminados de Monterrey S.A. de C.V. 

In addition, the DOC has rescinded the review on imports of the given product for 17 companies as local producer Nucor Tubular Products timely withdrew its request.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


