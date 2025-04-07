US issues preliminary AD review results on circular welded pipes from Thailand

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on circular welded carbon steel pipes from Thailand.

During the review period between March 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024, Thai producers were found not to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined a preliminary weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for Saha Thai Steel Pipe and Thai Premium Pipe. In addition, the DOC has rescinded the review with respect to 28 companies.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.