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US issues preliminary AD results and recissions for certain welded pipe from Türkiye

Wednesday, 27 May 2026 18:51:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released preliminary results of the antidumping duty (AD) administrative review of the AD order on large diameter welded pipe from the Republic of Türkiye for the period of review (POR) between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that HDM Celik Boru Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. and Cimtas Boru Imalatiral Ticaret Ltd. each made sales of subject merchandise in the United States at less than normal value during the POR, with a preliminary weighted-average dumping margin of 1.89 percent for both companies.

The DOC rescinded the review with respect to 10 companies. Three, including Noksel Celik Boru Sanayi A.S. and two Toscelik entities, had their review requests withdrawn by the petitioner. The remaining seven were rescinded due to no reviewable suspended entries of subject merchandise during the POR. The preliminary results were published in the Federal Register on May 27, 2026.


Tags: US North America 

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