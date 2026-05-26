US raw steel production decreases by 1.5 percent - week 21, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on May 23, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.870 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 81.0 percent.

Production for the week ending on May 23, 2026, decreased 1.5 percent from the previous week ending May 16, 2026, when production was 1.898 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 82.2 percent.

Production was 1.720 million net tons in the week ending May 23, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 76.6 percent. The current week production represents an 8.7 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through May 23, 2026, was 37.053 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 78.5 percent. That is up 6.7 percent from 34.741 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.