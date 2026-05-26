 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production decreases by 1.5 percent - week 21, 2026

Tuesday, 26 May 2026 23:49:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on May 23, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.870 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 81.0 percent.

Production for the week ending on May 23, 2026, decreased 1.5 percent from the previous week ending May 16, 2026, when production was 1.898 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 82.2 percent.

Production was 1.720 million net tons in the week ending May 23, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 76.6 percent. The current week production represents an 8.7 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through May 23, 2026, was 37.053 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 78.5 percent. That is up 6.7 percent from 34.741 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.


Tags: Raw Mat US North America 

Similar articles

In USEC, New York and Philadelphia dock prices drop $10/gt, Boston remains unchanged

26 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

US flat steel prices continue up as bullish drivers propel HRC futures through Q4

22 May | Flats and Slab

US domestic ferrous scrap market could remain sideways in June

21 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

US long steel prices steady as mill output continues up on solid domestic demand, low imports

21 May | Longs and Billet

USWC docks buyers lower bulk scrap prices by $15/gt, containerized scrap remains unchanged

20 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

New York and Philadelphia dock scrap prices remain unchanged for another week, while Boston prices improve

19 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Nucor CSP for HRC continues up for 18th week on domestic demand, low imports, energy pricing

18 May | Flats and Slab

India sells decent BPI volumes to US market, which is facing limited supply

18 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican ferrous scrap market convoluted as last purported price drops and first sign of increases converge this week

15 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

US flat steel price edges higher again, May scrap now adds to bullish fundamentals

15 May | Flats and Slab