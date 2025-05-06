US issues final results of AD/CVD reviews on rectangular pipe from China

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued final results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) on light-walled rectangular pipe and tube from China for the periods of August 1, 2022, through July 31, 2023 and January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, respectively.

The DOC determined that that Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Company Limited had no shipments of light-walled rectangular pipe and tube from the China during the given periods. Going forward, Hoa Phat will be eligible to participate in the certification program previously established with respect to the antidumping duty and countervailing duty orders on the given products from China.