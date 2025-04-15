US issues final results of AD review on PC strand from Spain

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Spain for the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

The DOC has determined that the given products from Spain-based Global Special Steel Products S.A.U. have been sold at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has calculated an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of 3.44 percent for the company, up from 3.04 percent announced in the preliminary results.