 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues final results of AD review on PC strand from Spain

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 10:10:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Spain for the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

The DOC has determined that the given products from Spain-based Global Special Steel Products S.A.U. have been sold at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has calculated an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of 3.44 percent for the company, up from 3.04 percent announced in the preliminary results.


Tags: US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US issues final AD margins for cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

15 Apr | Steel News

Nucor weekly CSP down $5/nt amid lower April scrap; May scrap seen steady to down

14 Apr | Flats and Slab

US finds preliminary dumping margins on CORE from 9 countries

14 Apr | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD duty on CORE from Vietnam

11 Apr | Steel News

US domestic rebar drops on solid supply, fear that tariffs could raise construction costs, delay spring construction ...

10 Apr | Longs and Billet

US import rebar and wire rod pricing flat to down as tariff price increases could delay construction projects

10 Apr | Longs and Billet

US scrap prices for April delivery settle down across the board as finished steel prices may have peaked for now

10 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

US maintains AD duty on nickel-plated steel products from Japan

10 Apr | Steel News

Trump announces 90-day pause as reciprocal tariffs are re-set to 10 percent, China tariffs hiked to 125 percent

09 Apr | Steel News

US country-specific reciprocal tariffs kick in, China hit with 104 percent tariffs

09 Apr | Steel News