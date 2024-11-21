 |  Login 
US issues final results of AD review on OCTG from Ukraine’s Interpipe

Thursday, 21 November 2024 10:02:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Ukraine for the period between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

During the given period, Ukrainian producer Interpipe and its subsidiaries were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has calculated an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of 1.39 percent for the companies, in line with the preliminary results.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

