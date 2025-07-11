 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues final decision of CVD review on OCTG from Turkey

Friday, 11 July 2025 12:17:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the countervailing duty (CVD) administrative review on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Turkey between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The DOC has determined that certain Turkish OCTG exporters received countervailable subsidies during the given period. The final subsidy rates are at 1.55 percent for Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and 1.01 percent for Çayırova Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. According to the preliminary results, the subsidy rates were determined at 1.01 percent for Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and 1.55 percent for Çayırova Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Canada concludes review on OCTG from China

11 Jul | Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes inks another pipe supply contract with Abdullah Ibrahim Alsayegh

11 Jul | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly rebound slightly

10 Jul | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

10 Jul | Tube and Pipe

EU issues definitive AD duty on tube and pipe fittings from three countries

10 Jul | Steel News

EAEU and UAE sign economic partnership agreement to boost bilateral trade

10 Jul | Steel News

Vallourec wins $130 million in OCTG contracts in Iraq with PetroChina and CNOOC

09 Jul | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for heavy-walled rectangular pipes from S. Korea’s HiSteel

09 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 12.8 percent in Jan-May 2025

08 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 5.9 percent in Jan-May 2025

08 Jul | Steel News