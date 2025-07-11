US issues final decision of CVD review on OCTG from Turkey

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the countervailing duty (CVD) administrative review on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Turkey between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The DOC has determined that certain Turkish OCTG exporters received countervailable subsidies during the given period. The final subsidy rates are at 1.55 percent for Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and 1.01 percent for Çayırova Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. According to the preliminary results, the subsidy rates were determined at 1.01 percent for Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and 1.55 percent for Çayırova Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.