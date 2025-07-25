US issues final AD margins for heavy walled rectangular pipes from Mexico

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on heavy walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes (HWR) from Mexico between September 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023.

The DOC has determined that Mexican producers made sales of the subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has calculated weighted-average dumping margins of 7.77 percent for Maquilacero S.A. de C.V.; 14.03 percent for Productos Laminados de Monterrey S.A. de C.V. and 11.80 percent for 14 other Mexican companies.