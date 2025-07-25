 |  Login 
US issues final AD margins for heavy walled rectangular pipes from Mexico

Friday, 25 July 2025 12:33:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on heavy walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes (HWR) from Mexico between September 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023.

The DOC has determined that Mexican producers made sales of the subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has calculated weighted-average dumping margins of 7.77 percent for Maquilacero S.A. de C.V.; 14.03 percent for Productos Laminados de Monterrey S.A. de C.V. and 11.80 percent for 14 other Mexican companies.

According to the preliminary results, weighted average dumping margins were determined at 7.22 percent for Maquilacero S.A. de C.V.; Tecnicas de Fluidos S.A. de C.V and 8.13 percent for Productos Laminados de Monterrey S.A. de C.V., as SteelOrbis previously reported.


