US issues final AD margins for cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 10:09:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain cold-drawn mechanical tubing of carbon and alloy steel from India for the period between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

The US DOC has determined that Indian producers’ sales of the subject goods to the US were made below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has calculated estimated weighted-average dumping margins of 2.47 percent for Goodluck India Limited and 2.44 percent for Tube Products of India, Ltd. 

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins were determined at 2.64 percent for Goodluck India Limited and 2.44 percent for Tube Products of India, Ltd.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

