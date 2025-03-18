 |  Login 
US issues final AD margins for circular welded pipe from Turkey’s Borusan

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 11:55:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on circular welded carbon steel standard pipe and tube products from Turkey for the period between May 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Turkish producers’ sales of the subject goods to the US were made below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 2.75 percent for Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and Borusan Istikbal Ticaret T.A.Ş.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin had been determined at 5.67 percent for the given companies.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.30.1000, 7306.30.5025, 7306.30.5032, 7306.30.5040, 7306.30.5055, 7306.30.5085, and 7306.30.5090 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

