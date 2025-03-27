 |  Login 
US issues final AD margin for seamless pipe from Ukraine’s Interpipe

Thursday, 27 March 2025 10:12:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipe (seamless pipe) from Ukraine for the period between August 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Ukrainian producers, Interpipe Ukraine LLC, PJSC Interpipe Niznedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant, LLC Interpipe Niko Tube, Interpipe Europe S.A., and JSC Interpipe Novomoskovsk Pipe Production Plant’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has calculated an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of 2.07 percent for the companies, down from 2.89 percent from the preliminary results.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

