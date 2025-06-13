 |  Login 
US issues final AD margin for OCTG from Argentina’s Siderca

Friday, 13 June 2025 09:55:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Argentina between May 11, 2022, and October 31, 2023.

The DOC has determined Siderca S.A.I.C. (Siderca), the sole mandatory respondent in this administrative review, and a producer and exporter of oil OCTG from Argentina, made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has calculated a weighted-average dumping margin of 6.76 percent for the company. 

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was at 6.8 percent for Siderca S.A.I.C.


