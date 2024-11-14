 |  Login 
US HDG imports down 2.7 percent in September from August

Thursday, 14 November 2024 22:01:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheets totaled 242,601 mt in September this year, down 2.7 percent from August and up 30.7 percent from September last year. By value, HDG imports totaled $264 million in September this year, compared to $273.7 million in the previous month and $209.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in September, with 80,447 mt, compared to 80,056 mt in August and 72,282 mt in September last year. Other top sources of imported HDG in September include Vietnam with 62,188 mt, South Korea with 19,381 mt, Mexico with 19,188 mt, and Brazil with 15,061 mt.


