US HDG exports down 13.7 percent in September from August

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 19:01:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 118,047 mt in September this year down 13.7 percent month on month and down 6.8 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $168.3 million in September this year, compared to $193.8 million in the previous month and $172.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in September with 66,691 mt, compared to 76,265 mt in August and 64,014 mt in September last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 50,306 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in September.


