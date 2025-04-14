US finds preliminary dumping margins on CORE from 9 countries

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its reviews of the antidumping (AD) duty orders on certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Turkey, Australia, Mexico, the Netherlands, the UAE, and Taiwan for the period between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.The DOC preliminarily determined that certain corrosion-resistant steel products from these nine countries are being, or are likely to be, sold in the US at less than fair value.

The DOC has determined preliminary weighted-average dumping margins at 17.90 percent for Duferco Steel Processing PTY Ltd. and all other South African producers; 137.76 percent for Brazil’s Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, 31.53 percent for Brazil’s Usiminas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A., and 118.63 percent for all other Brazilian exporters; 5.93 percent for Canada’s Stelco Inc, 52.08 percent for Canada’s Nova Steel, 2.31 percent for Canada’s ArcelorMittal Dofasco G.P. and 2.60 percent for all other Canadian producers, zero percent for Turkey-based Borcelik Celik Sanayii Ticaret A.S., ArcelorMittal Çelik Ticaret A.Ş., Bamesa Celik Servıs San. Ve Tic. A.Ş. and Bamesa Muradiye Demir Çelik San. Ve Tic. A.Ş., 15.18 percent for Yıldız Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. and all other Turkish exporters, 17.01 percent for BlueScope Steel Ltd. and all other Australian producers; 14.43 percent for Mexico’s Galvasid S.A. de C.V./Perfiles LM, S.A. de C.V, 3.43 percent for Ternium Mexico S.A. de C.V./Tenigal, S.de R.L. de C.V and 7.03 percent for all other Mexican exporters; 22.59 percent for Tata Steel IJmuiden BV and all other Netherlands-based producers; 7.01 percent for the UAE’s Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLC and 16.37 percent for the UAE’s United Iron & Steel Company LLC/United Metal Coating and 8.24 percent for all other UAE-based companies; 67.90 percent for Taiwan’s Sheng Yu Steel Co. Ltd , Kounan Steel Co. Ltd, Meglobe Co. Ltd. and 2.64 percent for Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd. and all other Taiwanese companies.