US finalizes new tariff rates: Turkey among countries with lowest duties

The White House has released the finalized version of its reciprocal tariff schedule for key trade partners. The move follows the Trump administration’s declaration in April that persistent trade deficits posed an “unusual and extraordinary” threat to US national security and economic stability. These revised tariffs will come into force on August 8.

Countries with new tariff agreements

A number of countries, including the European Union, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, and the Philippines, have signed mutual agreements with the US to lower reciprocal tariffs. Meanwhile, some nations have either declined to negotiate or offered insufficient terms to address the trade emergency declared by President Trump on April 2.

Tariff details by country

Canada: Tariffs increased from 25 percent to 35 percent on goods not already under existing sectoral tariffs.

Brazil: All goods except for 700 key products, including pig iron, niobium ferroalloys, direct reduction iron (DRI), and iron ore, will face a 50 percent tariff.

European Union: A 15 percent tariff will be applied to most goods, significantly lower than the previously proposed 30 percent.

Mexico: Ongoing negotiations have extended the current 25 percent tariff period for an additional 90 days.

China: If the current 90-day tariff truce, ending on August 12, is not renewed, Chinese imports will be subject to a 30 percent tariff.

India: A 25 percent general tariff has been imposed, with additional penalties possible depending on ongoing negotiations.

Turkey: A strategic trade partner with favorable terms

Turkey’s final tariff rate has been set at 15 percent, an increase from the 10 percent proposed in April but still placing the country among those with the lowest duty rates. According to the Turkish Ministry of Trade, this reflects Turkey’s continued status as a balanced and positive trading partner for the US.

“Turkey’s inclusion in the low tariff category shows that it is considered a balanced and positive trading partner by the US, that Turkish exporters have maintained their competitiveness in global markets, and that Turkey’s strong position in foreign trade continues. This situation creates a significant advantage for Turkey compared to many other countries, particularly those in Asia and Latin America,” the statement said.

Ongoing negotiations in strategic sectors

Talks between Turkish and US authorities continue, particularly focused on strategic industries like steel and automotive. Both sides are reportedly working constructively toward further reductions in sector-specific tariffs.

The new reciprocal tariffs for certain countries can be seen at the table below.