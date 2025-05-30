US federal appeals court temporarily reinstates Trump’s tariffs

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has granted the Trump administration’s request to pause the US Court of International Trade’s decision that blocked President Donald Trump’s universal import tariffs.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, the US Court of International Trade unanimously found Trump’s baseline and reciprocal tariffs to be “unlawful”, halting their implementation and ruling that the president overstepped his authority and that the White House’s emergency claims were unfounded.

Following the Trump Administration’s appeal, the court of appeals has granted an immediate administrative stay of the judgment, ruling that the import tariffs are to remain in place temporarily until the court considers the motions paper. Also, the plaintiffs have been directed to respond by June 5, and the US government by June 9.