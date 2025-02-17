 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US exports of plates in coil up 33.2 percent in December from November

Monday, 17 February 2025 21:10:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 44,378 mt in December this year, up 33.2 percent month on month and up 36.4 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $42.2 million in December, compared to $29.6 million in the previous month and $29.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in December with 35,729 mt, compared to 20,854 mt in November and 21,807 mt in December last year. The other top destination was Canada with 8,453 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in December.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline sharply in January

17 Feb | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices stable for fourth consecutive week

17 Feb | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 12.1 percent in Dec from Nov

17 Feb | Steel News

Canada initiates review on heavy plate from Taiwan and Germany

17 Feb | Steel News

Polish government classifies Huta Częstochowa as strategic company

14 Feb | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 7, 2025

13 Feb | Flats and Slab

Canada initiates expiry review of AD duty on HR carbon plate from six countries

13 Feb | Steel News

US steel exports down 7.9 percent in December from November

11 Feb | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable

10 Feb | Flats and Slab

Poland’s Huta Częstochowa resumes production at heavy plate rolling mill

06 Feb | Steel News