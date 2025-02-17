US exports of plates in coil up 33.2 percent in December from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 44,378 mt in December this year, up 33.2 percent month on month and up 36.4 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $42.2 million in December, compared to $29.6 million in the previous month and $29.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in December with 35,729 mt, compared to 20,854 mt in November and 21,807 mt in December last year. The other top destination was Canada with 8,453 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in December.