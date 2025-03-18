US exports of plates in coil down 18.9 percent in January from December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 35,994 mt in January this year, down 18.9 percent month on month and down 1.3 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $34.6 million in January, compared to $42.2 million in the previous month and $38.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in January with 25,671 mt, compared to 35,729 mt in December and 24,338 mt in January last year. The other top destination was Canada with 9,726 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in January.