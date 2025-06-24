 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US exports of plates in coil down 12.9 percent in April from March

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 05:19:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 22,978 mt in April this year, down 12.9 percent month on month and down 42.5 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $27.1 million in April, compared to $29.1 million in the previous month and $43.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in April with 20,540 mt, compared to 18,011 mt in March and 27,087 mt in April last year. The other top destination was Canada with 2,085 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in April.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate prices keep moving sideways

23 Jun | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output down 4.7 percent in May

23 Jun | Steel News

Plate demand remains insufficient in Turkey

20 Jun | Flats and Slab

MOC: Average steel prices in China move sideways in June 9-15

20 Jun | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 25, 2025

19 Jun | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 12.2 percent in April from March

17 Jun | Steel News

US issues preliminary results of CVD review on CTL plate from S. Korea

13 Jun | Steel News

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline in May

13 Jun | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 24, 2025

12 Jun | Flats and Slab

Ansteel wins tender to supply medium steel plate for Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge

11 Jun | Steel News