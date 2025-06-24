US exports of plates in coil down 12.9 percent in April from March

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 22,978 mt in April this year, down 12.9 percent month on month and down 42.5 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $27.1 million in April, compared to $29.1 million in the previous month and $43.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in April with 20,540 mt, compared to 18,011 mt in March and 27,087 mt in April last year. The other top destination was Canada with 2,085 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in April.