US DOC to continue AD order on stainless wire rod from India

Friday, 29 July 2022 14:47:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on stainless steel wire rod from India. The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty order on the given product from the country would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of the dumping.

The dumping margin is up to 48.8 percent for the country. The antidumping duties for India are applicable from July 27.

The products in question are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheading 7221.00.0005, 7221.00.0017, 7221.00.0018, 7221.00.0030, 7221.00.0045, and 7221.00.0075.