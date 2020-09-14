US DOC announces final steel import monitoring system

Monday, 14 September 2020 17:35:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce has announced the adoption of a final rule modernizing the Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) system.

The regulatory changes will require steel import licence applicants to identify not only the country of the origin, but also the country where steel used in the manufacture of the imported product was melted and poured. The final rule expands the range of steel products subject to the import licensing requirement to include all products subject to Section 232 tariffs.

“These significant improvements to SIMA will enable Commerce and the public to more readily identify transshipment and circumvention involving steel imports,” Wilbur Ross, US Secretary of Commerce, said.