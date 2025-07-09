 |  Login 
US delays reciprocal tariffs deadline to August 1, boosting trade deal hopes

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 16:43:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US has postponed its previously announced deadline for imposing country-specific reciprocal tariffs, extending it from July 9 to August 1, according to several media reports. This decision has provided a short but significant window for US trading partners such as Japan, South Korea, and the EU to finalize trade agreements that could soften or eliminate the planned tariffs. The delay is seen as a diplomatic move that may reduce trade tensions and foster ongoing negotiations - especially with the EU, which has warned of retaliatory countermeasures should talks fail.

Recently, the US sent letters to 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea, announcing new reciprocal tariffs of up to 40 percent, in addition to existing sector-specific tariffs on steel and automotive products, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The US has already secured deals with the UK, China, and Vietnam, signaling a pattern that may encourage others to come to the table before the August 1 deadline.


