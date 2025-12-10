ReMA urges USTR to preserve duty-free recycled materials trade under USMCA

The US-based Recycled Materials Association (ReMA) has called on the US Trade Representative (USTR) to preserve duty-free trade in recycled materials under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). ReMA president Robin Wiener delivered the message during USTR’s public hearing as part of the first six-year joint review of the agreement, which must be completed by July 1, 2026.

In her testimony, Wiener stressed that the recycled materials industry is a cornerstone of the North American manufacturing ecosystem. The sector supports nearly 600,000 jobs across the US, contributes over $170 billion in annual economic activity and processes more than 130 million mt of recycled materials annually. These materials form the backbone of domestic production. Approximately 70 percent of US steel output relies on recycled steel.

Canada and Mexico remain critical trading partners, together accounting for 89 percent of US imported recycled materials in 2024. Wiener said uninterrupted, tariff-free movement across borders is fundamental to the competitiveness and supply security of US manufacturers.

Call to preserve duty-free trade and existing USMCA framework

Wiener urged the USTR to maintain USMCA’s duty-free “waste and scrap” provisions, which underpin frictionless trade flows for recyclable feedstocks. She argued that imposing tariffs or additional restrictions would disrupt manufacturing supply chains, raise costs and weaken US industrial resilience.

She also highlighted new challenges arising from the Basel Convention, which has begun to complicate cross-border shipments of recyclable materials. The ReMA official stressed that US agencies should continue recognizing the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) specifications to maintain clarity and uniformity in international trade classifications.

Wiener emphasized that the recycling industry is essential to US economic and national security. Reliable access to recycled feedstocks supports domestic production, reduces reliance on virgin raw materials and strengthens a resilient North American industrial base.