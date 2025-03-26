 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US cut-length plate imports up 36.8 percent in January from December

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 20:07:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 38,609 mt in January 2025, up 36.8 percent from December and down 37.2 percent from January 2024 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $42.7 million in January 2025, compared to $30.6 million in December and $77.1 million in January 2024.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in January with 20,225 mt compared to 15,777 mt in December and 23,380 mt in January 2024. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in January include South Korea with 12,650 mt, Sweden with 2,463 mt, and Brazil with 1,385 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Local plate relatively stable in Turkey, foreign sellers adopt different price policies

27 Mar | Flats and Slab

US plates in coil imports up 32.6 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 8.5 percent in February

24 Mar | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

24 Mar | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 12, 2025

20 Mar | Flats and Slab

India’s DGTR recommends temporary 12% safeguard duty on flat steel imports

19 Mar | Steel News

Ex-Asia plate offers still most attractive in Turkey’s import segment despite price rise

18 Mar | Flats and Slab

US exports of plates in coil down 18.9 percent in January from December

18 Mar | Steel News

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil increase sharply in February

17 Mar | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices edge down

17 Mar | Flats and Slab