US cut-length plate imports up 36.8 percent in January from December

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 38,609 mt in January 2025, up 36.8 percent from December and down 37.2 percent from January 2024 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $42.7 million in January 2025, compared to $30.6 million in December and $77.1 million in January 2024.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in January with 20,225 mt compared to 15,777 mt in December and 23,380 mt in January 2024. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in January include South Korea with 12,650 mt, Sweden with 2,463 mt, and Brazil with 1,385 mt.