US cut-length plate imports up 24.0 percent in February from January

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 47,882 mt in February 2025, up 24.0 percent from January and down 17.1 percent from February 2024 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $52.8 million in February 2025, compared to $42.7 million in January and $63.5 million in February 2024.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from South Korea in February with 17,261 mt compared to 12,650 mt in January and 16,908 mt in February 2024. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in February include Canada with 15,124 mt, Australia with 9,240 mt, and Sweden with 2,654 mt.